GENEVA — Two public hearings are scheduled to deal with issues related to sustainability, said Jeff Griffiths, chairman of the Sustainability and Shade Tree commissions.
The hearings are to seek community input on ways to create sustainability through integrated environmental goals and to review bicycling in Geneva, he said in a press release.
The “Geneva Green Spaces” hearing is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Geneva and “Bicycling in Geneva” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the pavilion with the Geneva Community Center being the alternative location if it rains.
