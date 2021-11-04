GENEVA — A number of teachers were up before dawn picketing in Geneva, as the Geneva Area Teachers Association went on strike.
In October, GATA issued a 10-day strike notice to the district. Wednesday morning they followed through.
There is one sticking point remaining in the negotiations between the district and GATA, teachers educating in-person and online students at the same time, GATA Spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said on Wednesday morning.
The two sides previously had disagreements over health insurance for spouses of new teachers, but a compromise was reached on that issue, Ramsey said.
Ramsey said there are between three and five students learning online.
“My stand is that every single student counts,” she said. “We’re held accountable for their learning. We are held accountable for how they are doing on the state test, and it’s not acceptable to have to teach a student online while you have 25 in the classroom for any teacher.”
Ramsey said the pandemic may not be over, and the union wants to have something in writing to what works best, teachers dedicated to online teaching and teachers dedicated to in-person teaching.
“And teachers have volunteered for the online [teaching],” Ramsey said. “I even told them I would do it.”
The district purchased the program the teachers have been requesting to help continue teaching students during the strike, Ramsey said.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” she said.
The strike will continue until the dispute over the contract is settled, Ramsey said.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said the district and the union negotiated for six hours on Tuesday night, and she said she believed the boards’ proposal met the union’s requests.
“Unfortunately, that offer was still rejected,” Hrina-Treharn said.
Students at Geneva High School were released early on Wednesday due to incidents at the school, and students will be remote learning today, Hrina-Treharn said.
She said there were no mediation sessions scheduled for Wednesday.
“We are hopeful to sit down at the table again and come to a resolution so that we can have all students back in school with their teachers,” Hrina-Treharn said.
Ramsey said union members were feeling a mix of emotions, including frustration, disappointment and resolve.
Community support for the teachers union has been overwhelming, Ramsey said.
“It never stops, it’s unending and encouraging that the community cares as much about the education of their kids,” she said. “They’re very passionate abut it too.”
