GENEVA — Numerous members of the public spoke out against Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
Before the public hearing portion of the meeting, Board of Education President Amber Metzler read a statement from the board. According to the statement the district follows Title IX requirements. The statement also touched on public criticisms of Hrina-Treharn.
“The board wishes to clarify that it is in full support of Dr. Treharn and leadership of this district,” Metzler said, reading the statement.
Geneva Area Teachers Association President Zack Mansky read a letter at the start of the public comment.
“One of my roles as president is to be the chief spokesman for the organization, so we have prepared a letter,” he said.
Mansky said in his 20 years with the district, he has never had such a negative feeling flowing through the Geneva schools.
A vote of no confidence in Hrina-Treharn’s leadership was taken by the union on Wednesday, Mansky said.
“The GATA is informing the district that today GATA voted overwhelmingly on a vote of no confidence in Dr. Treharn, 110 to one,” Mansky said. “We seriously hope the board takes appropriate actions to turn this district around before irreparable damage is done.”
Mansky also spoke at the second hearing of the public. He thanked Metzler and the rest of the board for stepping in to make sure a speaker’s fee for appearing at an event at Geneva High School was paid.
In other business
• A resolution to reinstate freshman cheerleading was approved by the board.
Hrina-Treharn said members of the public have reached out to her, asking for the reinstatement of the program. The district had already brought back freshman football and basketball, she said.
“We thought it was good, as we have been asked what supplementals are we bringing back or what sports are we bringing back that were previously cut,” Hrina-Treharn said. “We felt that this would be another opportunity for involvement for our students.”
• The board approved a two-year agreement with the Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve Governing Board. Director of Student Services Kelly Porcello said four students who have needs beyond what the district can provide will attend a school run by the ESC of the Western Reserve next year.
Hrina-Treharn said a two-year agreement saved the district money compared to a one-year agreement.
