GENEVA — After voting Thursday to authorize negotiators to serve the district with a 10-day strike notice, Geneva Area Teachers Association negotiators issued the notice on Monday, according to a union press release.
“This is not something that we ever wanted to do, but after six months of negotiating, we feel like we have no choice,” Geneva Area Teachers Association Spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said in the release.
“We certainly hope the teachers choose not to strike, and the board will continue to bargain fairly with the Geneva Area Teachers Association, as [the district] has been for months,” Geneva Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said. The hope is to provide a fair and reasonable contract, while being fiscally responsible, she said.
Another mediation session is scheduled for Oct. 27, she said.
“I’m optimistic that we can hopefully come to resolve the issues that are currently at the table,” Hrina-Treharn said.
