GENEVA — The Geneva Area Teachers Association rejected a tentative agreement with the Geneva Area City Schools during a meeting on Monday and voted to go on strike, starting at 12:01 a.m. today, Wednesday, according to a GATA press release.
The organization’s release said the strike vote was unanimous.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, but we need to take a stand for quality education for all of our students,” GATA spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said in the release.
Ramsey said synchronous in-school and online learning, one of the objections GATA has to the proposed contract, didn’t work for district students during the pandemic.
“Ironically, the program for online learning that [Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn] has refused to approve has been purchased for use during the strike,” she said.
Ramsey said in the release the strike has never been about money. She thanked the community for its support, and encouraged people to contact the Geneva School Board and district administration and urge them to return to the bargaining table.
In a statement, Hrina-Treharn said the district and union leadership reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 28, but that agreement was voted down by the union membership.
Hrina-Treharn said the board hopes the union reconsiders the decision to strike.
“Should the union move forward with its work stoppage, the district has taken the necessary steps to ensure that student instruction will continue in a safe and productive manner,” she said.
At a board meeting in October, the Geneva Board of Education passed a resolution intended to help the district function if the teachers went on strike. The resolution included a pay increase for substitute teachers in the case of a strike, and it allows the superintendent to pay for necessary staff, technology and equipment needed to continue educating students.
