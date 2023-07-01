GENEVA — The Geneva Area Teachers Association plans to fight a proposal from the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Educationd to eliminate two teaching positions in the district.
Zack Mansky, president of GATA, said the union’s position on this matter is that no reduction in force (RIF) should occur, due to the financial position of the district and no significant loss of enrollment.
At a Wednesday night meeting, the board approved a resolution determining that a pair of teaching positions, the full-time high school French teacher and a first-grade teacher at Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School, may need to be eliminated for the start of the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in an email the board will make a final decision on the RIF in August.
Both positions are vacant, according to the resolution.
A large number of students have signed up for the high school’s French class, Mansky said.
Both the resolution and Mansky cited the relevant portion of the contract between the district and GATA, which states, “should a vacancy occur after the end of the school year in which the Board determines it will not fill the position, the Board may RIF the position with notification to the GATA President.”
Mansky said the French teacher position was posted before the end of the school year, so the vacancy did not occur after the end of the school year.
He said the union understands the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage.
“If you want to do away with French, OK, let’s offer maybe a STEM class, maybe a robotics class, something to enhance the children of Geneva’s education,” he said.
He said the union made that suggestion to the administration, but did not receive any feedback on it.
“We’re fighting for the students of Geneva to receive as many educational opportunities as possible,” Mansky said. “As such, we intend to fight the district’s decision to RIF.”
He said the administration not being able to fill a position is not an acceptable reason for a reduction in force.
