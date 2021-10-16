GENEVA — The Geneva Area Teachers Association on Thursday voted to give their bargaining team the authority to serve the school district with a 10-day strike notice, according to a press release from the GATA.
The two sides have been negotiating for six months, and district teachers have been working without a contract since June 30, according to the release.
Two major sticking points in the negotiations are healthcare and teachers being asked to teach in-person and virtual students at the same time, according to the release.
“We don’t take this step lightly at all, and we certainly hope that it doesn’t come to [a strike],” GATA Spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said in the release. “But we’ve got to stand up for quality education here in Geneva.”
Thursday night’s action does not mean that teachers will go on strike, according to the release.
“What the Superintendent is demanding isn’t sustainable — not for our members, our students or our community,” Ramsey said in the statement. “And we want to be clear: it isn’t just about the unreasonable and divisive demands about health insurance. It’s about how our students get to learn.”
When reached via telephone on Friday, Ramsey said GATA’s negotiating team could serve the notice to the district any time they feel negotiations are not going in a positive direction. GATA could vote to go on strike as soon as 10 days after the notice was served, she said. That time period could be extended, she said.
“A lot of things happen once that strike notice is served, usually,” Ramsey said. “We’re hoping things happen.”
Ramsey said teachers trying to teach in-person and online students at the same time is not a best practice. She said the healthcare proposal from the district, which would make new hires unable to have their spouses on their insurance through the district if the spouses could get insurance through their employer, was not acceptable.
“We really didn’t want to have to do this, but there’s just not been any give on their side at all,” Ramsey said.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said via email that the parties disagreement with online learning comes down to trying to educate a few students online due to health concerns, and that negotiations were in progress for months before she took over at the district.
“Upon starting, the issues that were not resolved were related to wages and insurance,” she said in the email.
Hrina-Treharn said the board will continue to bargain in good faith, as they have throughout the negotiations. “We hope the teachers continue to do the same and do not choose to strike,” Hrina-Treharn said.
