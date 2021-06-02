GENEVA — The Geneva Summer Series is growing in 2021, with double the concerts and family fun.
“There’s going to be a lot to do in Geneva this summer,” said Margie Netzel, special events coordinator for the City of Geneva.
Netzel said the summer lineup includes a concert every week, an outdoor movie screening every other week, the Geneva Water Battle and several “Junk in the Trunk” events.
“We are skipping the ‘themed’ concerts this year, and we can’t serve free food,” she said. “But we will have food trucks available, and our downtown restaurants will be ready to serve take-out.”
The summer concert series will be every Thursday: June 10, 17 and 24; July 1, 8, 15, and 22; and Aug. 5 and 12 at the Rotary Pavilion. Special events start at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Public restrooms will be available at the Geneva Community Center.
“The concerts have been so popular in the last couple of years that we decided to go ahead and host one every week throughout the summer,” Netzel said. “The entertainment is going to be fantastic.”
Ashtabula-based food trucks will be available during the concerts.
The Movies Under the Stars will be at Memorial Field on June 14 and 28; and July 19 and 26.
“The movies are family-friendly, fun, and free,” Netzel said. “We hope to have food trucks there, and you can bring your picnic and popcorn, too.”
The movies will include “Frozen II,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “102 Dalmatians” and “Tom and Jerry.” Movies start at 8:30 p.m. (dusk) at Memorial Field. Public bathrooms will be available.
“There’s something really special about sitting under the stars in the dark and watching a film,” Netzel said. “We encourage everyone to bring a chair, a blanket, a drink and a picnic. And of course, don’t forget the bug spray.”
New this year are the “Junk in the Trunk” events.
“This is a fun way to sell your garage sale items. Simply load up your car trunk with household items to sell and rent a parking space in the Geneva Community Center parking lot for $5,” Netzel said. “You keep your sales money, and a local charity gets the rental fees.”
Registration is $5 per vehicle (cash only) and on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Geneva Community Center parking lot on Park Street. A maximum of 30 cars can be registered. Vendors can bring one table to set up in front of their car trunk. Vehicles will be socially distanced.
The Geneva Water Battle returns on July 25 at Memorial Field. This free, wet and wild day will include water slides by Big Dog Bounce and some fun by local first responders.
“One of the highlights of summer 2019 was our water battle,” she said. “I honestly think the firefighters and EMT’s had as much fun as the kids. They sprayed an insane amount of water at those kids, and then they turned the hoses on each other. It was awesome. Bring your own squirt gun and towel!”
Netzel said participants in all summer events will be expected to follow all state and local COVID safety mandates in place on the date of the event. Masks must be worn to use on-premises restrooms. Social distancing will be in place at every event, and hand sanitation stations will be available.
“Our focus is on fun, of course, but also on safety,” she said. “Please bring your mask with you to these summer events. We will have a limited number of disposable masks available, too.”
All events will be outdoors, and Netzel suggests people check the City of Geneva Facebook page before coming if the skies look cloudy.
“Facebook is the most immediate way to find out the status of our events,” she said.
City events are made possible by local sponsors. Sponsorships are still available for concerts, movies, and the water battle. For more information on sponsorship, email margienetzel@gmail.com.
The Geneva Summer Series is sponsored by: Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty of Geneva, WKKY, St. John’s Lutheran Church, the City of Geneva, Callender Insurance, State Road Medical Facility, Geneva Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation, Miller Realty, Driftwood Industries, Big Dog Bounce, Gazette Newspapers/Great Lakes Printing and the Geneva Business Association.
Geneva Summer Series events
Concerts at Rotary Pavilion:
June 10: Jungle Terry and Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty presents musician Erin Burke at 7 p.m.
June 17: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Country band HUSH at 7 p.m.
June 24: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; the Take II Band
July 1: Tour d’Lemon car show at 6 p.m.; the Geneva Business Association presents Olympic Brass “Tribute to America” at 7 p.m. (Bring a non-perishable food item for the Geneva Food Pantry!)
July 8: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Homemade/Handmade Music at 7 p.m.
July 15: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Simply Us Band at 7 p.m.
July 22: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; State Road Medical Facility presents Elvis at 7 p.m.
July 29: Thunder Creek country band at 7 p.m.
Aug. 5: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Geneva Shores presents musician Susan Hagan at 7 p.m.
Aug. 12: Junk in the Trunk at 6 p.m.; Cat Lilly and Company at 7 p.m.
Movies at Memorial Field
June 14: “Frozen II” presented by State Road Medical Facility
June 28: “Tom and Jerry”
July 12: “Raya and the Last Dragon” presented by Callender Insurance
July 26: “102 Dalmatians” presented by St. John Lutheran Church
