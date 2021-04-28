GENEVA — A new yard waste program is set to start May 10, according to a report provided city council on Monday evening.
“We are excited to announce we are putting into place a new yard waste program,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
The new program is starting in May after it was determined a previous drop off program with a Saybrook business would end in June.
City leaders emphasized that only yard waste will be picked up on the second and fourth Monday of every month. They also indicated all yard material must be placed in recycling bags that should remain open, not taped.
The city has signed a contract worth $3,600 to take the waste to a company that will dispose of the material, which will save the city money.
Geneva Street Department Superintendent Tim Biitner said the bags will be checked to insure the proper items are being placed in them.
Small limbs may be bundled together for pick up.
“We put a lot of thought into this,” Biitner said.
“The beauty of this service is you don’t have to go beyond your tree lawn,” Varckette said.
He said information on the program is being distributed on the city’s Facebook page.
Items that are not accepted include metal, plastic (including garbage bags), garbage, batteries, plywood, hazardous waste (including paint), lattice, railroad ties, infectious waste and any kind of building materials.
Residents may call 440-466-2921 for more information.
On Saturday, the city is also highlighting its annual spring cleanup with all materials on the tree lawn by 6 a.m.
Waste Management trucks may start some collection on Friday, but will return to all areas of the city on Saturday.
“We are trying to get information out on what is acceptable and what is not acceptable,” Varckette said.
A flyer indicates yard waste, pipes, toxic or hazardous materials, rubber tires, containers weighing more than 50 pounds, lumber, garbage are prohibited. All small loose items must be boxed, bagged, bundled or in a containers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.