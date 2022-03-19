GENEVA — The city is partnering with SPIRE Institute for a capital request to improve and expand the city’s recreational opportunities.
Geneva City Manager Joe Varckette said the total ask from the state will be $840,000, with a total project cost of $2.25 million.
“Ultimately, what we’re working on is we’re looking to upgrade the Geneva Recreation Center, which would coincide with our desire to expand our recreational program opportunities,” Varckette said. “We’re looking to replace the roof [of the city’s recreation center], update and make ADA-compliant the bathrooms, completely redo the gymnasium floor ... and paint the gymnasium.”
“That would assist us in our desire to expand our recreational opportunities,” he said. “The idea behind this is, in the rec center, there’s a lot of things that we’re doing. We want to have programming that would involve young kids from ages five to adults well into their 80s.”
The other aspect of the project is to partner with SPIRE for funding of a new artificial turf field,” Varckette said.
The field would allow the city to expand its recreational program to include soccer tournaments, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, he said.
The city would contribute $10,000 to the $250,000 cost of the Geneva Recreation Center project, and private funding will cover $1.4 million of the cost of the field construction, Varckette said. The project would be completed within the 2023-24 budget cycle.
If the funding were to be awarded, the city would lease the new field at SPIRE for 15 years, Varckette said. The city would control and manage the field for that period, he said.
A representative from SPIRE could not be reached for comment.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education declined a request from SPIRE to provide a letter of support for the project.
Geneva Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said a representative had reached out to her over the weekend and asked that the district provide a letter of support for the construction of the new field by Friday.
Board member Richard Arndt said requests from SPIRE to the district come at the 11th hour and with limited information.
He said the district needed more information before putting anything on paper.
Board member Sarah Fisher said the board should not sign a letter of support when its members don’t know what they’re supporting, but creating a contentious atmosphere with SPIRE won’t move the district anywhere.
“I agree that we need to know what it is we are supporting with our letter of support, why they feel it is important to them to get it from us, then move from there,” Fisher said.
Board President Amber Metzler said the there was not time to get more information.
“They have requested this letter of support by Friday,” Metzler said. “So if our decision is not to give this letter of support, they will not get a letter from us, and we all need to be in agreement that that’s OK.”
Fisher said maybe SPIRE will give the board more time next time they request a letter of support.
