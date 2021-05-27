JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County man, who was killed at the age of 19 in Vietnam, will be remembered on Memorial Day during a special service following the village’s Memorial Day parade, said Barbara Hamilton of the Jefferson Historical Society.
Hamilton said William “Billy” Endress, of Geneva, was killed by rocket grenade fire while traveling in a convoy near the Cambodian border.
“He had been in Vietnam only 17 days,” she said.
Endress’ parents, Bob and Beverly, became active in veterans’ group activities and decided to donate his medals and flags to the Jefferson Historical Society. They recently died and the presentation is scheduled to occur after 11 a.m. parade at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Pavilion across the street from Oakdale Cemetery
Hamilton said the presentation of the personal effects is scheduled to occur during the ceremony on Monday.
Hamilton said people are welcome to attend the ceremony or sit in their cars and listen.
