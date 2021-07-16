GENEVA — More than 70 vendors will set up shop Saturday at the Geneva Business Association’s annual Sidewalk Sale.
With expanded spaces for vendors, registration will be open until the morning of the event. All spaces are $10.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s going to be a full day,” said Margie Netzel, GBA marketing event chairperson. “We have music, Jungle Terry at 12:30 p.m., free hot dogs and lemonade, a health expo at Earth’s Natural Treasures, a raffle and a meet and greet with a mini horse at Luisa’s Mexican Grill and the farmers’ market at Geneva United Methodist Church.”
Downtown business owners are encouraged to set up a sales table outside, or place sidewalk signs in front of their businesses.
Vendors should bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Spaces are about 10 feet long. Electricity is not available for vendor booths. Vendors can register for a maximum of two spaces. For more information, search Geneva Sidewalk Sale 2021 on Facebook or email margienetzel@gmail.com.
Businesses, home-based sales, non-profits, churches, crafters, makers, bakers, farmers and more are welcome to attend. No flea market items allowed.
“We hope to bring many, many vendors and shoppers into the city on this day to browse the tables and local businesses,” Netzel said. “The sale is a Geneva tradition, and I think we are doing it proud.”
