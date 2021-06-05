HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Geneva High School Class of 2021 celebrated their graduation on Saturday afternoon at SPIRE Institute.
Three students spoke at the graduation.
Alaina Metzler, one of the three student speakers, congratulated her classmates on graduation.
"All of our study groups, projects, juggling school with work, extracurriculars, performances and games are behind us now, and what lies ahead is the rest of our lives," Metzler said.
Metzler discussed her struggle with choosing a college. "It was the most difficult decision I've had to make so far, and it was only my first adult decision," she said.
There is no way to know what tomorrow will bring, Metzler said.
"My parents have always reassured me that nothing is set in stone, and decisions can be changed," she said.
If the seniors find that a decision was a wrong one, they can change it, Metzler said.
Christina Oros, the second student speaker, said four years ago she never would have thought she would be giving a speech at graduation.
Oros shared three lessons with her classmates.
"The first one is be patient," she said. High school was four years the class will never be able to get back, and never experience again, Oros said.
"The next lesson is to never let anyone else define you," Oros said. No one knows what the future holds, and who you may influence, she said.
"The final lesson I have learned: it is up to us to us to figure out what we like and what our calling may be," Oros said.
She thanked the staff of Geneva High School for working to make the school year as normal as possible.
Oros challenged her classmates to do everything they can to reach their potential.
Carianna Downie, the last student speaker, said she is proud of her classmates.
"Needless to say, so far the transition from childhood to adulthood has not been easy in any way whatsoever," she said. "I never thought I'd be so grateful to sit through a common graduation. Parents and staff, for you all, it was never in question whether or not you'd be able to invite your family to your graduation, or if it would be too unsafe to even come to school."
Downie said she is aware of how tired everyone is of hearing about the pandemic, but it has forced everyone to adapt.
Geneva Area City Schools Board President Sarah Fisher gave some advice to the graduates, including be careful what you post on social media, have a friend and be a friend, think twice talk once, and read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.