Geneva senior receives scholastic award

GENEVA — Renee Tetlow, a senior at Geneva High School, is one of 88 Ohio students to receive the Franklin B. Walter Scholastic Award.
The award is given to one public school high school senior from each Ohio county, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Tetlow said she found out about receiving the award over spring break.
“I didn’t think I would win,” Tetlow said.
Tetlow participates in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, and is a member of National Honor Society, Interact and Book Club, she said.
She will be attending an awards dinner for the event on May 3 in Columbus.
“It’s really an honor, and it’s really awesome,” Tetlow said.
Douglas Wetherholt, Geneva High School principal, said it’s an honor to have Tetlow representing the school and the county.
“It’s just such a privilege to be able to sit here and watch such a humble person do such great things, and knowing that her future is going to be very bright at whatever she chooses to do,” he said.
This is the second year in a row that a Geneva student has received the award, Wetherholt said.
Pamela Gran, with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, said eight county students applied for the award this year.
Gran said entries are judged based on their high school transcripts, standardized tests, community involvement and awards the students have received.
Tetlow said she plans to attend Allegheny College to study math and environmental science.
“I took statistics my junior year, and I really liked the fact that it came up in every other class,” Tetlow said. “It came up in my government class, it came up in my science classes. and I took environmental science, and I found the same thing. There’s a lot of economics, there’s a lot of math, there’s a lot of all the other sciences. and that overlap is what really drew me to those subjects.”
