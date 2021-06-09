Geneva Senior Center to reopen after COVID-19 hiatus

GENEVA —In a sign of returning normalcy, the Geneva Senior Center will open its doors and offer programs on June 21.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the senior center in March of 2020.
Last month, the center restarted its transportation department offering rides at no charge to senior citizens for doctor appointments, grocery stores, hair appointments and more.
Come June 21, the Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several programs will be offered including, bingo, cards, and other games, plus educational opportunities.
“We chose the first day of summer for a soft opening as it seemed appropriate for it to happen on the beginning of a new season,” said Bob Gruber, director.
While the Senior Center will be open, not everything will be the same as before the pandemic.
Every senior entering the facility will need to sign in and disclose whether they have been vaccinated with one or two shots (if necessary).
“If you have been vaccinated, then no masks will be required in the center,” Gruber said. “However, any senior who has not been vaccinated will still be required to wear their mask and utilize social distancing.”
Snacks are wrapped and seniors will not be allowed to share food.
“While in the past we have appreciated seniors making their favorite desert or snack to share among the group, this practice will no longer be allowed,” Gruber said. “If there is one thing we have all learned, it is the state rules regarding the pandemic can change over time. We ask for everyone’s understanding as our rules will probably change as move through summer into fall.”
A sample of the weekly Senior Center schedule is as follows:
Bingo — Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kirchner room;
Cards — Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., multipurpose room;
Transportation — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., riders must schedule a ride;
Lunch Bunch — Lunch at local restaurant and fellowship on the second Wednesday of each month;
Indoor Games and puzzles — Available at any time, and
Outdoor Games, bocce and cornhole — Available at any time.
“While we will be taking precautions to keep everyone safe, this is a great step to having all our lives get back to normal,” Gruber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.