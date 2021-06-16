GENEVA — City officials have started the process to find a new fire chief as present chief Dale Arkenburg plans to retire on July 10.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette confirmed the start of the hiring process in his written report to city council on Monday evening. He said the opening has been posted and the city will be taking applications until Friday.
He said there is a process in place to hire the new chief after the applications are all received. The details of that process will be determined by the amount of people that apply for the job, Varckette said in a Tuesday telephone interview.
Varckette said the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association is expected to be a part of the hiring process.
“It is an assessment process using professional firefighters’ [knowledge],” he said.
He also reported that the city reached agreement with three of the city’s four unions on wage re-opener agreements and is working with the sergeants and patrolmen’s union with hopes of having a resolution by the July council meeting.
