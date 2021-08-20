GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to strongly recommend masks when students return to school later this month.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said the decision was challenging, and that she consulted with numerous people while compiling the district’s plan. The goal of the plan is to make sure that students were able to be in school five days a week, she said.
“We want that for our students, because we feel that’s where they learn best, is in person, with their teachers, in school,” Hrina-Treharn said.
The district’s plan could change, and the strong recommendation could become a mandate, Hrina-Treharn said. She said that the exact threshold for the recommendation changing to a mandate has not been set yet.
The Centers for Disease Control mandate that masks must be worn on public transportation, which includes district buses, she said.
The district will target 3 feet of distancing for people in school buildings, and buildings will be cleaned regularly, Hrina-Treharn said.
She said the district is seeking to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to people 12 and up. The district will host four vaccine clinics before the start of school.
Board member Richard Dana raised concerns about whether or not the district would have liability if masks were recommended instead of mandated.
Dana criticized Gov. Mike DeWine for failing to provide mask guidance for schools.
Board member Jamie Ortiz spoke in favor of keeping masks optional.
“I know people disagree with me, I understand that, but I appreciate the fact that, if we can, we keep them optional,” Ortiz said.
A number of people came forward to speak in favor of and against requiring masks.
Amy Wood spoke against mandating masks. She said that requiring masks hurts children more than helps them.
“It’s time that we open our eyes,” Wood said.
Angela Orr spoke in favor of mandating masks.
“The Ohio Department of Education has, in their rules, that they will provide students with a safe learning environment,” she said. “Failing to mandate masks for our students is creating an unsafe learning environment.”
The majority of speakers at the meeting opposed mandating masks.
Dana was the lone vote against the proposed plan.
