GENEVA — Staff from Geneva High School won the district’s first turkey bowling competition on Monday afternoon, as part of a team-building exercise set up by Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn.
Six teams of three competed in the competition, one from each of the district’s five schools and the board office.
A set of plastic bowling pins were set up about 30 feet down the hall from the Geneva High School Media Center, and teams attempted to knock down the pins using a frozen turkey.
Staff at the winning school would be allowed to wear jeans for one week, and the winning team also received prizes, Hrina-Treharn said.
“I was looking for some team-building activities that would be a little light-hearted and cause some much-needed laughter,” Hrina-Treharn said.
The high school team won the competition with 34 points, doubling Geneva Middle School’s score, their closest competition.
Geneva Primary School came in third with 11, and Austinburg and Cork elementary schools and the board office scored 10 each.
Hrina-Treharn said the event was successful in its goal of getting people to laugh and raising spirits.
“I plan on doing more of these team-building activities,” Hrina-Treharn said. “The goal is hopefully to do one a month and just to start getting more people involved and coming together.”
Tensions have been high at times in the district, with the Geneva Area Teachers Association going on strike earlier this month. A deal was reached after two days, with the Geneva Board of Education approving a new contract with GATA at a meeting last week. There have also been ongoing conversations about where the district’s administration should be located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.