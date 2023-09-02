The Geneva Area City Schools’ transportation woes continued Friday after a number of buses failed an inspection by the Ohio State Highhway Patrol.
A release posted to the district website said half of Geneva’s 22 in-service buses failed inspections from a team of OHP Ttoopers.
The release states the district is evaluating the reports on the buses, and more information will be shared soon.
District staff will be working over the weekend in an attempt to have the buses re-inspected in time for the start of school on Tuesday, according to the release. The district purchased eight new buses over the summer, but only two of them have been delivered.
The release states the district will send out an “all call” this weekend with updates once re-inspections occur.
The failed inspections come less than a week after one of the district’s buses was involved in a traffic crash in Gates Mills on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Gates Mills Police Department, police responded to the three-crash on Mayfield Road (Route 322) at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 29. There were 31 students and four adults on the bus. All were all checked out by Mayfield Village Fire/Rescue. No injuries were reported.
The students were transferred to another bus to continue to a sporting event at Hawken Upper School, according to the release. The driver of the bus was issued a citation for failing to maintain assured clear distance.
“We are aware of this unfortunate situation and most importantly are happy to report that all students, coaches, our driver, and others involved are safe,” Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in an email after the crash.
“We will investigate the situation to determine the cause of the accident. When more information is available after an official investigation is done, we will release it at that time.”
The crash is still under investigation and a police report has not been completed, according to the Gates Mills Police Department.
Geneva officials have yet to respond to a public records request sent on Wednesday seeking the last two years of maintenance and inspection records on the bus that crashed, and the most recent inspection records for all district buses.
