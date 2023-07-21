GENEVA — Of the five principals at Geneva Area City Schools buildings, three have left the district in the last several months, and another has left her building to take over one of the vacancies.
At a meeting on Wednesday night, the Geneva School Board accepted the resignation of Geneva Platt R. Spencer Primary School Principal Julie Farina. The board also approved moving Amy Burzanko from principal of Austinburg Elementary School to the same position at GPS, and moving Anthony Markijohn from Geneva High School Assistant Principal to principal at Austinburg Elementary School.
Last month, the board accepted the resignation of long-time GHS principal Doug Wetherholt, who has taken the high school principal job at Lakeside High School.
Previously, the board accepted the resignation of former Geneva Middle School Principal Mark Mollohan, who left the district to become Pymatuning Valley High School Principal.
A number of members of the public spoke about the departures.
Jen Cork asked if the district is checking in with teachers.
“We focus on our kids’ mental health, and definitely that’s important to focus on the students, but are we stopping and asking our teachers what’s going on?” she said. “Why are [teachers] leaving, why are the principals leaving? Are we checking on their well-being?”
Cork said the district does not have to be like other districts in the county to be successful.
The best way to keep staff is to keep them happy, she said.
In other business:
• The board approved a resolution to put a .85-mill permanent improvement levy on the November election ballot. The levy is a renewal.
Treasurer Kevin Lillie listed a number of items the levy has funded.
“This past year, it was used to purchase cafeteria chairs for the high school, washer and driers for the cafeterias at Austinburg and GPS and a washer for the cafeteria at the high school, tennis posts, nets, center straps and roll dryers, all for the tennis courts,” Lillie said.
In previous years, levy funds have been used for various sports team equipment, re-stripeing parking lots, repairing water leaks at the high school, purchasing busses,
Board member Amber Metzler said funds from the levy go to things that impact students’ lives every day.
“We’ve got almost $2 million in the last 10 years going directly toward what the students need to do every single day,” she said. “I know there has been comments made about not passing levies, and I can listen to and understand and put myself in that position of the people saying that. But at the end of the day, without this money that has been coincidentally around, Mr. Lillie told me, for 64 years, this levy has been active, we really can’t afford to not pass a levy that has been around for 64 years.”
Not having the levy hurts the students most, Metzler said.
Members of the public also spoke about the levy.
Jack Dubsky said there are a number of things the district could have been doing to put students first, beyond approving this levy.
“You’re not going to pass a levy, not until you start running this school district like we want it ran,” he said. “We’re the taxpayers, we’ve been talking to you for over two years now. This school district has become a revolving door for principals, supervisors, teachers. And now you’re going to come to us and try to tug on our heartstrings about a levy that needs replaced, for the kids. Hey, nice try, but it’s not going to work. Actions speak louder than words.”
• The board approved hiring a new head mechanic, Timothy Sperling, and a new high school assistant principal, Joshua L. Chenoweth.
