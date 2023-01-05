GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board voted on Wednesday night to reject proposed changes to the district’s public participation policy, but meetings could still look slightly different this year.
The proposed changes to the policy would have eliminated one of the two public comment periods at board meetings, required people wishing to speak to register before the meeting, and required them to indicate what agenda item they wished to discuss. The change would also reduce the amount of time allotted to each speaker from five minutes to three.
Board members Amber Metzler and Marti Milliken Dixon voted against the measure, while board members Jamie Ortiz, Sarah Fisher and Richard Arndt voted in favor of it. However, since the proposed new policy was a change to the district’s bylaws, it required four of the five board members to vote yes to be approved, so the change was rejected.
Arndt asked Metzler why she voted the way she did, and if there was any room for negotiation.
“I am not in favor of one hearing of the public, I am in favor of two,” Metzler said. “I advocated for two hearings of the public when I first started on the board.” A second hearing of the public was added to the board meeting agenda in April of 2020, she said.
She said her desire for a second hearing of the public, near the end of the meeting was so that people could address things mentioned by board members during the meeting.
She said she is also not in favor of only letting people comment on agenda items.
Ortiz said, when the second hearing of the public was added, no one spoke at board meetings.
“There was literally nobody at our board meetings, and all of the sudden, we’ve become the most popular meeting around,” she said.
A number of people speak regularly at Geneva school board meetings, often raising the same issues meeting after meeting.
“Our hearings of the public have become derogatory, in some respect,” Ortiz said. “Things are said that are unnecessary in a public format. If you want to say that one-on-one with somebody, OK, but it’s got to a point now where people are saying things that are outright not true, and just mean.”
The board has to do something to address the issue, she said.
Arndt said, when his children were in school, he spoke to school staff in private.
“If I had an issue, I went to talk to a principal, or I talked a counselor, or I talked to the superintendent, as a concerned parent and a concerned taxpayer,” he said. “And I did it in a respectful manner, and I did it one-on-one, because I didn’t need an audience.”
Arndt said he does not have an issue with the second hearing of the public on principle, but it has not been used productively.
Fisher said people speaking at meetings are generally addressing their own agenda, not anything the board is discussing.
Metzler said the board’s police was never changed from having one hearing of the public to two at the board meeting.
Ortiz said the current policy requires the district to have 30 minutes for public participation, with a five minute limit per speaker.
Fisher suggested reducing the maximum amount of time for each speaker.
Ortiz said the district’s next meeting will comply with the written policy.
In other business:
• The board approved using GDP Group as their architects for the planned board office project.
District Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the district reached out to the firm they had previously agreed to work with, Smolen Engineering, but did not hear back from them for about a month.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said staff from GDP came out to meet district officials the day after Christmas.
Metzler asked about the proposed timeline for the construction of the building, which projected a completion time of August of 2024.
Hrina-Treharn said that was their conservative timeframe, but work could be done significantly sooner.
In 2022, the board approved constructing a new board office, connected to the Geneva High School Media Center.
• Lillie informed the board that his contract will be up later this year, and said if they want him to remain in the position, he would only need a one-year contract, because he plans to retire at the end of July, 2024.
• Ortiz was elected as the board president for 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.