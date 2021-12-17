GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education approved a motion raising substitute teacher pay to $125 per day at a meeting on Wednesday night.
The move makes the district one of the top paying districts for substitute teachers in the county, District Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said at the meeting.
“I had looked into the other [district’s] sub rates,” Hrina-Treharn said. A teacher also sent Hrina-Treharn subsitute rates from outside the county. “The rates ranged, on the low end, from $85 a day, to the high end of $125 per day,” Hrina-Treharn said. A county district recently raised their rates significantly above $125, she said.
“Going to $125, we will be at the top rate, with everyone, with the exception of the one who recently raised their rate,” Hrina-Treharn said.
The board also approved a resolution allowing the district to employ substitute teachers who do not have a college degree. The move is allowed under a provision of a new state law that allows people without post-secondary degrees to act as substitute teachers during the 2021-2022 school year.
Hrina-Treharn said the district is adding some additional requirements.
“We will be adding some additional requirements, one of which is being interviewed by our administrators, so that we make sure we are getting good candidates and substitutes in classrooms with our students,” she said.
In other business
• Wednesday marked Richard Dana’s last meeting on the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education.
Dana praised the current board members, as well as the district’s administration, teachers and students.
Dana did not seek re-election. In 2022, Marti Milliken Dixon will join the current board.
Dana said the board took it upon itself to have significant public participation at meetings.
“When I first started on the board, public comment was discouraged,” Dana said. “In fact, it was minimal.”
The district has great students, Dana said.
“We’ve gone through these challenges, we are going to get past COVID, and I’m looking forward to what it is that this district does here in the future,” he said.
• The district’s reorganizational meeting will take place at the Geneva High School Media Center at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
