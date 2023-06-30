GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution for a potential reduction in force for vacant positions at a meeting on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, GACS Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the resolution is for two positions the district has was unable to fill.
“We couldn’t find a French teacher, full time, we couldn’t find a gifted teacher,” he said.
Lillie said the district is in the best financial position it has ever been in, and is not looking to reduce teachers or staff.
“If the district is unable to fill vacated positions, then we have to RIF that position, according to the union,” Lillie said.
The resolution only applies to two positions, the Geneva High School French teacher and a first-grade teacher, Lillie said.
The reduction in force resolution was not on a version of the agenda released on Monday, and no information about the resolution was given at the meeting.
In other business:
• The board approved the first in a pair of resolutions to put the renewal of a .85-mill permanent improvement levy on the November ballot.
Lillie said the levy has been in existence since the 1940s.
• The board accepted the resignation of Geneva High School Principal Doug Wetherholt, effective July 1.
Wetherholt has accepted the Lakeside High School principal position.
