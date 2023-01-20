GENEVA — After significant debate at a Wednesday night meeting, the Geneva School Board overrode Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn, and allowed Geneva High School students to participate in a choir competition in New York City during a state testing period.
A number of parents and students spoke at the public comment period at the start of the meeting, asking board members to allow the students to take the trip, and take the state test after they return.
Hrina-Treharn said she was in favor of the students making the trip, but not at the cost of missing state testing.
“I fully support this trip, and the students going, just not during state testing,” she said. “I communicated with [choir director] Mrs. [Michelle] Mather how wonderful I think the program is. I certainly enjoy going and seeing the choir and Geneva’s Image perform, but I also feel that state testing is, and should be, a priority.”
She said there are different dates the choir could make the trip.
Board member Marti Milliken Dixon said the issue is not as simple as choosing another date.
Board member Amber Metzler agreed.
“In my opinion, I think all dates should be open for the choir to go,” she said.
Board member Richard Arndt disagreed.
“[Hrina-Treharn] knows when the best time for those students to go, and it’s not during testing,” he said.
Board member Sarah Fisher said it is a tough decision.
Board President Jaime Ortiz said she went on the trip in 2015 with one of her children.
“It is a phenomenal trip, you learn a lot,” she said. “You learn a lot. It’s very educational, outside of just choir.”
State testing is still one of the district’s priorities, Ortiz said.
“I am very torn on this whole topic,” she said.
Milliken Dixon moved to amend the initial motion, in order to allow the trip to take place at the choir teacher’s chosen date.
Arndt voted against the amendment, then against the amended motion to allow the choir to make the trip. His were the only “no” votes in the twin 4-1 votes.
Arndt said he has accompanied multiple trips from the Geneva schools to New York.
“This is an educational institution, it’s a school,” he said. “We’re here to teach and to test. ... Testing is a priority.”
In other business:
• Hrina-Treharn and District Treasurer Kevin Lillie briefed board members on a proposal by SPIRE to alter the PILOT agreement between the entities.
“They felt that it could be mutually beneficial because it would lower their taxes, and extend our ability to use their facility until 2050,” Hrina-Treharn said.
Lillie said the district is currently receiving approximately $197,208 per year.
The PILOT agreement extends to 2027, and covers 17 years of taxes, he said.
If the facility returns to paying its normal tax bill, they would pay $140,000 per year, about $70,000 of which would go to the district, Lillie said.
In return, the district would be able to use SPIRE until 2050, free of charge.
Once the PILOT agreement expires, the district can extend an agreement to use SPIRE for 15 years, at an expense of between $27,000 and $32,000.
“If the board was willing to work out a deal for the 50 years where we would pay nothing, Geneva would save ... $693,047,” he said.
The district would receive $508,832 less if PILOT payments stopped.
“So we would receive $508,832 less if an agreement was worked out until 2050, but we would save $693,000, so the difference is $184,215,” Lillie said. “So there are more savings than what we would lose in lost revenue from something like this, if it was done.”
The district would only save that amount of money if it utilized SPIRE until 2050.
There are other taxing entities involved in the PILOT agreement that would also need to agree to waive the agreement, Lillie said.
Board members said they wanted more information on the proposal, and it will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.