GENEVA — Geneva Area City Schools administrators have met with members of the Ashtabula NAACP and parents of students who have been the alleged victims of racist bullying in recent weeks.
Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna said parents of students in the district reached out to the NAACP for help.
She said on Monday that she had participated in two meetings with Geneva Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn and other school staff. The NAACP leader said neither meeting was productive.
Penna — describing the first meeting — said there was a lack of communication between school administrators about what was happening.
“We offered suggestions on how we could help the school with diversity, and they did not respond to that at all,” Penna said.
7“The second meeting was with one of the parents, to discuss what we had talked about previously. The superintendent wanted to talk about everything except for the racial incidents that were going on in the schools.”
Penna alleged that some students are being racially bullied and called racial slurs daily.
“They didn’t want to discuss that at all,” she said.
Penna said parents have shared with her records of threats of drive-by shootings, and another person threatening to shoot all of the Black students they can find.
Progress was not made at the last meeting, she said.
Hrina-Treharn said in an email on Thursday that the district has met with the NAACP twice.
“The first meeting was mainly information-gathering in nature and a lot of listening on the district’s part,” she said.
“As with any allegations that are brought to our attention, we take them seriously and fully investigate them.”
After that meeting, Hrina-Treharn met with building administrators and scheduled a follow-up meeting with parents and the NAACP.
“We went through the information and shared how the reported incidents were investigated and led to discipline being issued,” she said.
“The principal and I shared other things that are happening in the building as well as offered support and are scheduling follow-up team meetings for each of their students in the building.”
Geneva is not the only district dealing with these issues, Penna said.
“This is something that is going on across the county, as well as the state,” she said.
She said the Ohio NAACP’s state education chair will be working with the Ashtabula NAACP on the issue.
“This is an issue that’s state-wide,” Penna said.
Willie Osborne, a member of the NAACP who attended the meeting between the district, the parents and the NAACP, said he believed that meeting was long overdue.
“The parents had been involved, interacting with various individuals within the Geneva school system, trying to resolve this issue, I think, for close to a year,” he said.
So that attitude stretched to the meeting, of course. They’re wanting answers because the situation is continuing, their children continue to suffer, and they did not see any clear remedies being explained or planned or proposed.”
Osborne said parents, guardians and educators need to be educated about technology and and what their children are doing online, in order to minimize issues that may start online.
He said this type of bullying is common in school systems.
“We need a comprehensive solution,” he said. “This is not something that we have to try or should try to solve school to school.”
“This is not just a Geneva issue, this is occurring in every school system, and quite honestly, at every level,” Osborne said.
He stressed that this is an issue that needs to be addressed by all districts as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.