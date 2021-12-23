GENEVA — Fifty boxes of food were filled in a very short period of time on Tuesday evening as dozens of volunteers united to make Christmas a little better for those in need.
Vera Shafer, co-chair of the Geneva Safety Forces Share A Christmas program, said the safety forces adopted 50 families that included 142 children and 82 adults.
The families names were provided by HALO / Share A Christmas and live in Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva Township or Harpersfield Township. Shafer said.
The program has been helping area families for 32 years, Shafer said.
“I like being able to help the families. It’s fun to see what the hot toys are,” she said.
More than 50 people participated in the packing and delivery of the food and gifts.
“The shoppers all go out and buy for each family,” Debbie Campana said.
Jackie Spoor was one of the shoppers.
“We’ve talked to the families and know what they need and want,” she said.
Volunteers take different types of food and place them in the boxes located throughout the Northwest Ambulance District headquarters. Each bag has a number and each set of toys for the children are packed in a separate area with a corresponding number.
Campana patiently waited the arrival of the Safety Forces as the different groups prepared to deliver the gifts in ambulances and fire trucks.
“I’ve been doing this for 12 or 13 years,” she said.
