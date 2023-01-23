The Rotary Club of Geneva gave all of the third grade students in the Geneva Area City School District a special dictionary. The project, entitled the “Dictionary Project,” has been a highlight of the club’s projects for 19 years. Pictured here are Rotary members, left to right, Eric Kujala, Michelle Schroeder and David Thomas, who handed out the dictionaries last Wednesday to the students.

