GENEVA — The Rotary Club of Geneva shared a gift last Wednesday with all of the third-grade students in the Geneva Area City School District.
The students each received a special dictionary to keep and use as a resource at school and at home.
The Dictionary Project has been a highlight of the club’s projects for 19 years, starting in 2004. Since then, about 3,500 dictionaries have been presented to Geneva third graders.
The Dictionary Project was developed while Ford Behm was president of the club.
Jerry Kujala coordinated the project for the club for 15 years, and recently, Eric Kujala took over as the chairperson of the project.
Club members volunteer each year to present the dictionaries to all of the classrooms.
This year, the volunteers consisted of Dr. James Eller, Michelle Schroeder and David Thomas.
An informational letter was sent home with each student to describe the project and gift.
“The purpose of this project is to provide third-grade students in the community with their own personal dictionary,” Eric Kujala said. “The project is designed to aid third grade teachers in their goal to see all their students leave at the end of the year as good writers, active readers and creative thinkers.”
The Rotarians believe the dictionary is perhaps the first and most powerful reference tool a child should own.
“Its usefulness goes beyond the spelling, pronunciations and definitions it lists,” he said. “It is a companion for solving problems that arise as a child develops his or her reading, writing and creative thinking abilities. Teachers benefit by knowing that their students have consistent access to a tool for homework and in class explorations. The project is an opportunity for children to expand their vocabulary and for many to actually own a dictionary.”
The Dictionary Project is just one of the many service projects that Geneva Rotary has completed over the years.
In January 2024, the Rotary Club of Geneva will celebrate its 100th year as a club.
