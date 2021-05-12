GENEVA — City leaders said they will look into ways to remove debris from Cowles Creek after a city resident complained about the creek causing potential flooding along Woodlawn Avenue.
Denzil Carpenter attended a Monday evening council meeting to express concerns over debris accumulated in Cowles Creek.
“Cowles Creek needs to be cleaned out,” he said.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and council members discussed the challenges in cleaning a creek due to federal and state regulations that can tie the hands of municipalities.
“We’ve had this discussion many times over the years,” said Geneva City Council President Philip Cordova.
Council vice president William Buskirk said there are timing regulations due to wildlife concerns and figuring out who has authority to clean the creek.
“It [the creek] is a warm-weather spawning area and can only be done at certain times of the year,” he said.
“Even if we wanted to, we have no authority,” said Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone.
“Nobody is dismissing that concern. I’ve seen old washing machines (in the creek),” Cordova said.
Varckette said he would try to follow up with the appropriate authorities to determine what options might be available.
Carpenter said his property flooded around 2006 and he ended up having to borrow money from the Federal Management Agency to fix it. He said he also had to buy flood insurance to be eligible for the loan.
“We need to do something. With the weather changes we may have another flood,” he said.
Carpenter suggested the creation of a fund, through a new revenue stream, to deal solely with these kind of problems. He said Painesville had created a situation in which funds were available for such work.
