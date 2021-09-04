GENEVA — The name “Mark Brace” now highlights the top of the new scoreboard at Memorial Field after a community came together to honor the man who played his high school football on the field.
Mark Brace, a three-time high school conference football champion, and a three-time national champion at Mount Union University battled cancer valiantly, but lost his battle to colon cancer earlier this year.
“Mark went through 40 rounds of chemo and he was still coaching,” said high school football teammate and long-time friend Mark Winchell. He said Brace had a passion for extending his wisdom to young players.
While the scoreboard now bares his name it is up to those who knew him to keep his legacy alive, Winchell said.
“It is our responsibility to tell them who Mark is,” he said.
Bill Hancock, president of the Geneva Youth Football League, said one of his assistant coaches from 2020 offered to donate a good portion of the cost of the scoreboard if the community could raise $8,000 for the digital portion.
He said Ruff Neon Signs and Lighting donated $18,000 to construct the scoreboard.
Hancock said he put up a GoFundMe account at 7:30 a.m., and by 8 p.m., $10,000 had been raised. With the extra money Hancock said they were able to add a few “bells and whistles” to the scoreboard.
Brace’s widow, Livia, said there was an extra $500 that was donated to the Geneva pay-to-play fund to help students who have trouble paying the fee to participate in sports.
“Mark had so many good memories here. I think he is smiling,” she said. Brace’s three children, Veda, 9, Cora, 13, and Max, 8, assisted in the ribbon-cutting celebration along with dozens of cheerleaders and players.
“Thanks for making this happen,” she said to Hancock and all the people who donated money to make the new scoreboard a reality.
