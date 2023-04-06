GENEVA — Geneva Public Library, part of the Ashtabula County District Library system (ACDL), has been awarded a $4,700 grant through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Open Grant program.
The LSTA Open Grant program provides federal money distributed through the State Library of Ohio. This specific grant will fund bi-monthly STEM programming for elementary-aged students from the Geneva Area City Schools, as well as other interested students from throughout the County. The goal is to provide supplemental enrichment programs to nurture students in science, technology, engineering and math.
“We are excited to be ramping up efforts to support elementary-aged students with new and exciting STEM programming,” said Lauren Webster, Geneva branch manager.
The grant money will be used to purchase a STEM Lab Makerspace Cart, which will have a variety of building and design materials including blocks, gears, magnets, cork, motors, and cardboard tubes which can be used by students to explore outcome-specific design challenges. The grant money will also be used to purchase a classroom set of STEM in Action Coding Mouse Exploration kits. These kits help students combine life science concepts and technology skill-building through coding design challenges, which ask students to program a robotic mouse to effectively navigate a redesignable maze.
“STEM programs are so important because they help students learn how to investigate the world around them,” Webster said. “We want to offer enrichment activities that challenge students to build on what they learn in classrooms. Hands-on activities allow students to creatively engage with a problem, gather information, and then evaluate that information to make decisions.”
Students who engage in STEM activities at the elementary school level are more likely to pursue STEM careers in adulthood, careers such as nursing, web design, construction and finance, she said.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.