GENEVA — After a year of drive-through events, ushered in by COVID-19 protocols, city leaders are hoping to have a summer of programming a little closer to normal.
“I’m hoping we don’t have to do any fully contactless events,” said Geneva Special Events Coordinator Margie Netzel during a presentation to city council.
She said the summer concert series will be back for 2021 with the addition of a “Junk in the Trunk” sale to be held in the Geneva Community Center parking lot during seven of the 10 Thursday evenings.
The series is scheduled to begin June 10 with the “Junk in the Trunk” and Jungle Terry starting at 6 p.m. to be followed by music by Erin Burke at 7 p.m. She said people wanting to sell items at the “Junk in the Trunk” will be charged $5 per parking space with no tables allowed.
The “Junk in the Trunk” event will not be held July 1, 22 and 29, but the Tour de Lemon and Car show is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 1.
Musicians for the 7 p.m. concerts include “Hush” on June 17, the “Take Two” band on June 24, “A music Tribute to America with Olympic Brass” on July 1, “Homemade Handmade Music” on July 8, “Simply Us” on July 15 and Susan Hagan on Aug. 5.
“We figure people are going to want to be out with their community,” Netzel said. She said the city will not be able to serve food, but food trucks may be at the events and downtown restaurants will be available for people to purchase food.
Netzel said movie nights are scheduled every other Tuesday starting June 14 and concluding Aug. 9. She said the event will be held at Memorial Field and start when it gets dark, but people can arrive early and stake out a place for their blankets.
Netzel said the Geneva Business Association is also sponsoring a sidewalk sale on July 17. She said performers will be on street corners during the event which is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jungle Terry will be there for a performance as well.
A musical festival will be held at Luisa’s Mexican Grill as a fundraiser.
“We have a lot of great partners downtown,” she said of the impact on downtown with vendors renting spaces for $10. Further information can be found at visitgenevaoh.com.
The “Geneva Water Battle,” free of charge, is scheduled for July 25 at Memorial Field with inflatable water slides.
“It is insanely popular,” she said of the chance for children to blast each other with squirt guns.
“The firefighters park their trucks around the track and squirt their hoses at the kids,” she said.
Netzel said concert sponsors are needed.
“We do a lot to make sure our sponsors are thanked well,” she said.
