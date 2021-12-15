GENEVA — City council approved a series of measures to provide resources for 2021 projects in the city.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette was given permission to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants for engineering the design of an intersection widening project at Route 534 and Pleasant Avenue, Varckette said.
Varckette was also given approval to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Coastal Management Assistance Grant to move towards a comprehensive plan for the city.
In other business:
• Council approved Varckette to enter into a dispatching contract with Harpersfield Township.
• Council authorized Varckette to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Geneva Public Library for Collaboration on a Community Garden Initiative.
* Geneva Senior Center Executive Director Bob Gruber gave a report on the center’s operational status. He said the center covers Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva Township, Harpersfield Township, Trumbull Township and Austinburg Township.
He said he has been director for about a year and working on the reopening of the center in June, and trying to increase participation in activities. Gruber said he hopes to create videos for senior citizens with the city’s emergency services so they can feel comfortable if they use the services.
• During a work session prior to council, councilman Bill Baker brought up the idea of videotaping council for public review.
