GENEVA
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 5:17 a.m. on July 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of South Eagle Street at 9:55 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 3:14 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at the CSX Railroad tracks on North Eagle Street at 11:24 a.m. on June 30.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of South Ridge East and South Broadway at 3:49 p.m. on June 28.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Millwood Drive at 7 p.m. on June 28.
• Theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Placer at 3:19 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of Marlin Street at 2:18 a.m. on June 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 9:59 p.m. on June 27.
• An accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of South Ridge East and South Broadway at 9:20 a.m. on June 27.
• A fireworks complaint was filed in the 400 block of Second Street at 12:59 a.m. on June 27.
• A fireworks complaint was filed in the 50 block of Erie Street at 10:01 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 60 block of Pine Street at 6:33 p.m. on June 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Second Street and Elm Street at 3:25 p.m. on June 26.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 10:48 p.m. on June 25.
• Narcotics were reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 9:26 p.m. on June 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 50 block of Cedar Street at 10:32 p.m. on June 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Crowell Avenue at 5:54 p.m. on June 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 5:16 a.m. on June 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street at 4:05 a.m. on June 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 1:52 a.m. on June 23.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Ansel Road and East Main Street at 7:34 a.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 10 block of North Broadway at 2:10 a.m. on June 22.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 9:48 p.m. on June 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 30 block of West Liberty Street at 8:34 p.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of North and Centennial streets at 5:52 p.m. on June 21.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 1:32 p.m. on June 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 60 block of West Main Street at 11:16 p.m. on June 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Liberty Street at 6 a.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Walnut and Sherman streets at 10:12 p.m. on June 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 9 a.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 12:08 p.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of North Broadway and Roosevelt Drive at 11:49 p.m. on June 17.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of North Cedar Street at 3 p.m. on June 17.
ASHTABULA
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 4000 block of Cleveland Avenue at 3:50 a.m. July 6.
• Vandalism to the city jail was reported at the Justice Center at 4:24 a.m. July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:21 a.m. July 6.
• Menacing was reported in the 1000 block of Allen Avenue at 6:56 a.m. July 6.
• Dogs running at large were reported in the 900 block of Harmon Road at 8:23 a.m. July 6.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 11:24 a.m. July 6.
• Criminal mischief and harassment were reported in the 500 block of West 26th Street at 12:39 p.m. July 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 2:37 p.m. July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West 48th Street at 5:19 p.m. July 6.
• An attempted escape and vandalism to the jail were reported at the Justice Center at 6:29 p.m. July 6.
• An overdose was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 7:59 p.m. July 6.
• A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 900 block of East Sixth Street at 2:59 a.m. July 7.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 4:53 a.m. July 7.
CONNEAUT
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:16 p.m. on July 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Conneaut Fuel Mart at 10:07 p.m. on July 6
• A burglar alarm was reported at Orlando Brothers Supermarket at 10:58 p.m. on July 6.
