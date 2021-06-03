GENEVA
• A suspicious person was reported at 12:41 a.m. on May 7 at the intersection of North Eagle and Elm streets.
• A disturbance was reported at 3:20 a.m. on May 7 in the 4600 block of North Ridge West.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:34 p.m. on May 7 in the 100 block of Austin Road.
• A fight was reported at 12:10 a.m on May 8 at the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
• A suspicious person was reported at 1:20 a.m. on May 8 in the 100 block of West Main Street.
• An all-terrain vehicle complaint was reported at 5:53 p.m. on May 8 in the 500 block of East Main Street.
• A theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. on May 8 in the 300 block of Eastwood Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 7:10 p.m. on May 8 in the 70 block of West Tibbitts Street.
• A suspicious person was reported at 12:40 p.m. on May 9 at the intersection of South Cedar and Eastlawn streets.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:56 p.m. on May 9 in the 100 block of Commerce Place.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 7:51 a.m. on May 10 at the intersection of South Broadway and South Ridge West.
• Property damage was reported at 2:46 p.m. on May 10 in the 300 block of Clay Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 11:07 p.m. on May 10 in the 400 block of West Liberty Street.
• Criminal damaging was reported at 5:24 p.m. on May 11 in the 500 block of Eastwood Street.
• A fraud was reported at 4:30 p.m. on May 11 in the 20 block of West Union Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 5:40 a.m. on May 11 in the 300 block of Lockwood Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 6:07 p.m. on May 11 in the 200 block of East Main Street.
• A threat was reported at 10:45 p.m. on May 11 in the 80 block of West Union.
• Reckless driving was reported at 3:27 on May 12 in the 100 block of East Main Street.
• Reckless driving was reported at 7;22 a.m. on May 12 in the 100 block of S. Ridge East.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 1:28 p.m. on May 12 at the intersection of West Main and South Eagle streets.
• Aggravated menacing was reported at 1:06 p.m. on May 13 in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
• Criminal damaging was reported at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 in the 100 block of South Broadway.
• An accident with property damage was reported a 2:26 p.m. on May 13 in the 700 block of South Broadway.
• Petty theft was reported at noon on May 14 in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street.
• Reckless driving was reported at 10:51 p.m. on May 14 at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Tegam Way.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 1:27 p.m. on May 14 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Broadway.
• Reckless driving was reported at 7:51 p.m. on May 14 at the intersection of Est Main and West Main streets.
• A disturbance was reported at 4:56 p.m. on May 15 in the 200 block Commerce Place.
• A suspicious person was reported at 6:12 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of North and South Eagle streets.
• Reckless driving was reported at 8:05 p.m. on May 16 at the intersection of Austin and East Main streets.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 7:25 a.m. on May 17 at the intersection of South Forest and Eastwood streets.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at 4:38 p.m. on May 17 in the 500 block of Blaine Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 5:44 p.m. on May 17 at the intersection of Burrows and South Eagle streets.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 10:41 p.m. on May 17 at the intersection of South Ridge East and South Broadway.
• Loud noise was reported at 10:59 p.m. on May 17 in the 6500 block of West Main Street.
• Loud noise was reported at 12:21 a.m. on May 18 in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
• A disturbance was reported at 6:10 a.m. on May 18 in the 400 block of East Main Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 4:17 p.m. on May 18 in the 700 blok of North Nearing Circle.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 10:14 p.m. on May 18 in the 10 block of South Crowell Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported at 9:11 a.m. on May 19 at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and North Broadway.
• Reckless driving was reported at 6:22 p.m. on May 19 at the intersection of Wheeler Creek Road and North Ridge West.
• A disturbance was reported at 8:37 p.m. on May 19 in the 100 block of Walnut Street.
• A neighbor dispute was reported at 9:44 p.m. on May 19 in the 60 block of Raymond Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported at 10:07 p.m. on May 19 in the 200 block of West Main Street.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 7:20 a.m. on May 20 in the 200 block of West Main Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 10 p.m. on May 20 in the 900 block of East Main Street.
• Fraud was reported at 3:13 pm. on May 20 in the 60 block of South Broadway.
• Fraud was reported in the 4:13 p.m. on May 20 in the 90 block of Elizabeth Road.
• A disturbance was reported at 5:13 p.m. on May 20 in the 600 block of East Main Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 9:21 p.m. on May 20 in the 300 block of South Eagle Street.
• Stalking was reported at 5:52 p.m. on May 21 in the 30 block of West Tibbits Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. on May 21 in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
• A narcotics complaint was reported at 8:08 p.m. on May 21 in the 1300 block of South Ridge East.
• Theft was reported at 9:55 p.m. on May 21 in the 700 block of South Ridge East.
• Theft was reported at 12:54 p.m on May 22 in the 200 block of West Main Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 8:30 p.m on May 22 in the 70 block of West Main Street.
• Criminal trespassing was reported 2:40 a.m. on May 22 in the 1100 block of Sherman Street.
• Loud noise was reported at 11 p.m. on May 22 in the 500 block of South Ridge East.
• Possession of Marijuana was reported at 12:45 a.m. on May 22 in the 30 block of Lockwood Street.
• A suspicious person was reported at 12:13 p.m. on May 23 in the 300 block of South Ridge East.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:07 p.m. on May 23 in the 100 block of North Broadway.
• A disturbance was reported at 9:56 p.m. on May 23 in the 100 block of Walnut Street.
• Harassment was reported at 7:20 pm. on May 23 in the 500 block of 4th Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:25 a.m. on May 24 in the 400 block of South Broadway.
• A threat was reported at 7:10 a.m. on May 24 in the 200 block of East Tibbits Street.
• Loud noise was reported at 9:24 p.m. on May 24 in the 500 block of South Ridge East.
• A suspicious person was reported at 12:06 a.m. on May 25 in the 300 block of West Liberty Street.
• A disturbance was reported at 12:40 a.m. on May 24 in the 300 block of Elm Street.
• A suspicious person was reported at 1:51 p.m. on May 25 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Broadway.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 9:31 p.m. on May 24 in the 90 block of West Tibbits street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. on May 26 in the 1300 block of South Ridge East.
• A suspicious person was reported at 3:56 p.m. on May 26 at the intersection of West Main Street and West Main Court.
• An all-terrain vehicle complaint was filed at 6:20 p.m. on May 26 at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and North Broadway.
• A suspicious person was reported at 10:40 p.m. on May 26 at the intersection of South Eagle and Burrows streets.
• A suspicious person was reported at 12:44 a.m. on May 27 in the 200 block of South Broadway.
• A fireworks complaint was filed at 10:55 p.m. on May 27 in the 100 block of North Avenue.
• An accident with property damage was reported at 2:51 p.m. on May 200 in the 1300 block of South Ridge East.
• A disturbance was reported at 6:22 a.m. on May 29 in the 70 block of West Street.
• Reckless driving was reported at 10:26 a.m. on May 29 in the 700 block of South Broadway.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:21 a.m. in the 500 block of North Eagle Street.
• An unwanted subject was reported at 2:14 p.m. on May 30 in the 500 block of 4th Street.
• An unwanted subject was reported at 2:21 p.m. on May 30 in the 100 block of Austin Road.
• A threat was reported at 2:28 p.m. on May 30 in the 400 block of Third Street.
• A burglary was reported at 2 p.m on May 31 in the 200 block of Buckingham Court.
