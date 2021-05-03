GENEVA
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 11:09 p.m. on April 22.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Second Street at 5:47 p.m. on April 22.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 5:25 p.m. on April 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 2:10 p.m. on April 22.
• A fight was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 12:29 p.m. on April 22.
• A sex offense complaint was called in at 9:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
• A burglary was reported in the 30 block of Turtle Street at 3 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 12: 19 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Edgewood Street at 10:55 p.m. April 20.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on April 20.
• A theft was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 1:07 p.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block East Main Street at 3:46 p.m. on April 19.
• An accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of Park Street and South Broadway at 3:14 p.m. on April 19.
• A breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Lockwood Street at 9:10 p.m. on April 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 2:32 p.m. on April 19.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of North Broadway at 2:09 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of South Nearing Circle at 1:54 p.m. on April 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of North Broadway at 12:07 p.m. on April 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Vine Street at 2:30 p.m. on April 18.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 8 a.m. on April 18.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 9:18 p.m. on April 18.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 9:12 p.m. on April 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Eastwood Street at 5:28 p.m. on April 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Plaza at 1:36 p.m. on April 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 9:16 a.m. on April 18.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 8 a.nm. on April 18.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Red Oak Lane at 10:41 a.m. on April 17.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of South Broadway and Eastwood Street at 9:16 a.m. on April 18.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 500 block Eastlawn Street at 7:21 p.m. on April 17.
• A loud noise complaint was fled in the 400 block of Eastwood Street at 4:36 p.m. on April 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Program Place at 12:37 a.m. on April 17.
• A neighborhood dispute was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 6:04 p.m. on April 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 5000 block of Poplar Street at 5:54 p.m. on April 15.
• A threat was reported in the 400 block of Second Street at 1:13 p.m. on April 15.
• A drug paraphernalia complain issue was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:55 p.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of South Nearing Circle at 11:58 p.m. on April 14.
• An all terrain vehicle report was filed in the 100 block of Woodhaven Street at 8:13 p.m. on April 14.
• An all terrain vehicle reported was filed int he 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:01 p.m. on April 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 8:37 a.m. on April 14.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 300 block of Lockwood Street at 12:32 p.m. on April 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 3:33 a.m. on April 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 4:08 p.m. on April 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Lockwood Street at 2:12 p.m. on April 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North Avenue at 1:18 p.m. on April 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 11:16 a.m. on April 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 10:30 a.m. on April 11.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Nearing Circle at 1:10 p.m. on April 10.
CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on April 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 1:43 a.m. on April 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 4:07 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 5:33 a.m. on April 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:42 p.m. on April 29.
• A parking complaint was reported on Grandview Avenue at 1:39 p.m. on April 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at Depot and Broad streets at 10:56 p.m. on April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Maple Avenue at 11:38 p.m. on April 29.
ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 46th Street at 11:29 a.m. April 28 resulted in a all-terrain vehicle driver being cited for ATV on roadway and no license.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 4100 block of Lake Avenue at 11:36 a.m. April 28.
• A skunk was reported in the 1700 block of West 6th Street at 11:54 a.m. April 28.
• An investigation in the 900 block of West 43rd Street at 12:55 p.m. April 28 resulted in seizure of drugs and money.
• Petty theft was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 3:20 p.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop at West 29th Street and Glover Drive at 5:30 p.m. April 28 resulted in a narcotics arrest.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4800 block of Cornell Avenue at 6:25 p.m. April 28.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 4100 block of State Road at 8:46 p.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect and Station Avenue at 1:37 a.m. April 29 resulted in an arrest for a warrant and a gun was confiscated.
• A man was arrested for domestic violence in the 1300 block of West 8th Street at 2:08 a.m. April 29.
• A student was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2600 block of West 13th Street at 8 a.m. April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 9:44 a.m. April 29.
• An aggressive dog chasing a postal worker was reported in the 800 block of West 58th Street at 12:56 p.m. April 29.
• An injured inmate was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 12:58 p.m. April 29.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of West Prospect Road at 2:05 p.m. April 29.
• Misuse of a credit card was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 3:04 p.m. April 29.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 5800 block of West Avenue at 1:29 a.m. April 30. One arrest was made and a pick-up truck was towed.
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 3:02 a.m. April 30.
