GENEVA
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 9:14 a.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Morrison Street at 12:49 a.m. on June 16.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 5:55 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Elm Street at 5:51 p.m. on June 15.
• Reckless driving was reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 40 block of Raymond Drive at 5:43 p.m. on June 15.
• A threat was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 4:15 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 30 block of Lockwood Street at 12:16 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:34 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 3:31 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 50 block of East Main Street at 11:32 p.m. on June 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 11:06 p.m. on June 13.
• A fire works complaint was reported in the 400 block of Third Street at 9:32 p.m. on June 13.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Eagle Street at 5:58 p.m. on June 13.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 5:55 p.m. on June 13.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Grant and Eastwood streets at 5:26 p.m. on June 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 4:02 p.m. on June 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 3:29 a.m. on June 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Morrison Street at 11:26 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 1:13 p.m. on June 12.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 12:20 p.m. on June 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Blaine Street at 3:52 a.m. on June 12.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 12:19 a.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Blaine Street at 4:30 a.m. on June 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 9:52 p.m. on June 9.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1300 block of S. Ridge E. at 7:09 p.m. on June 9.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1300 block of S. Ridge East at 4:05 p.m. on June 9.
• An unwanted subjected was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at 1:51 p.m. on June 9.
• A loud noise complaint was filed at the intersection of Pine and South Eagle streets at 2:34 a.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at North Broadway and the CSX Railroad intersection at 10:47 p.m. on June 8.
• A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 6:47 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Blaine Street at 6:44 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of S. Ridge West at 6:22 p.m. on June 8.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 6000 block of S. Ridge East at 5:41 p.m. on June 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Cugel Farm Lane at 11:04 p.m. on June 6.
• Theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:43 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street at 5:38 p.m. on June 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue West at 4:04 p.m. on June 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 12;45 a.m. on June 6
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 12:02 a.m. on June 6.
• A fireworks complaint was filed in the 400 block of Second Street at 11:30 p.m. on June 5.
• Vandalism was reported in the 80 block of South Broadway at 11:28 a.m. on June 5.
• Petty theft was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street at 9:13 a.m. on June 4.
• A fireworks complaint was filed in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 9:54 p.m. on June 4.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 9:42 p.m. on June 4.
• An accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street at 11:31 a.m. on June 4.
