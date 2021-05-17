GENEVA
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 11:40 a.m. on April 23.
• A narcotics complaint was filed in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 11:05 p.m. on April 24.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Austin Road and East Main Street at 4:30 p.m. on April 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 5:37 p.m. on April 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Austin Road at 11:17 p.m. on April 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 11:41 a.m. on April 25.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the1100 block of South Broadway at 3:57 p.m. on April 25.
• A theft/larcency report was filed in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 3 p.m. on April 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 12:08 a.m. on April 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 7:22 a.m. on April 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Edgewood Street in 9:22 a.m. on April 26.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 11:07 a.m. on April 26.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 250 block of West Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on April 26.
• An accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of Sourth Ridge East and Sherman Street at 7:22 p.m. on April 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 20 block of South Broadway at 2:42 p.m. on April 27.
• A suspicious noise in the 70 block of East Main Street was reported in the 10:57 p.m. on April 27.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 50 block of North Broadway at 5:22 p.m. on April 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 3 p.m. on April 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 5:48 p.m. on April 28.
• An unwanted subject in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue was reported at 8:12 p.m. on April 28.
• A fraud was reported at 11:36 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Nearing Circle at 11:36 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 12:25 a.m. on April 30.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at 9:58 a.m. on April 30.
• A Suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Sherman Street at 12:31 a.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on April 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Blaine Street at 11:43 p.m. on April 30.
• A theft/larceny was reported int he 100 block of Huston Roiad at 11:40 a.m. on April 30.
• Possession of drugs was reported at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 534 at 5:09 p.m. on April 30.
• Possession of drugs was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 10:26 p.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of West Liberty Street at 3:57 p.m. on May 1.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 4:53 p.m. on May 1.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Main Street at 5:42 p.m. on May 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Centennial Street and South Broadway at 7:39 p.m. on May 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway at 8:11 p.m. on May 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway at 7:52 a.m. on May 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 60 block of South Broadway at 10:50 a.m. on May 3.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street at 2:49 p.m. on May 3.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 30 block of South Broadway at 9:17 p.m. on May 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 9:51 p.m. on May 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of S. Broadway at 2:21 a.m. on May 4.
• An accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of South Broadway and South Ridge West at 7:44 a.m. on May 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 1:26 p.m.on May 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 30 block of West Tibbetts Strett at 3:52 p.m. on May 4.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street at 6:31 a.m. on May 5.
• A person with a gun was reported at the intersection of East Main Street and Ansel Road at 11:11 p.m. on May 5.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at 11:58 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broadway on May 6.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 4:31 p.m. on May 6.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 8:36 p.m. on May 6.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 300 block of Centennial Street at 8:42 p.m. on May 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 11:00 p.m. on May 6.
ASHTABULA
• A caller reported child pornography to police at the station at 8:48 a.m. May 10.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of East 6th Street at 11:20 a.m. May 10.
• Damage to a home was reported in the 1500 block of West 9th Street at 12:20 p.m. May 10.
• Menacing was reported int he 3400 block of Lake Avenue at 4:34 p.m. May 10.
• A landlord-tenant problem was reported in the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 4:36 p.m. May 10.
• Felonious assault was reported in the 1600 block of West 5th Street at 11:07 p.m. May 10.
• A man was arrested for domestic violence in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:13 a.m. May 11.
• A woman was reported down on the ground in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue at 1:35 a.m. May 11.
CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Golfview Drive at 1:12 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Crestwood and Lake Breeze drives at 1:28 a.m. on May 10.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 9:25 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 10:22 a.m. on May 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:15 a.m. on May 10.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 12:16 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:33 p.m. on May 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 12:47 p.m. on May 10.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 1:32 p.m. on May 10.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 3 p.m. on May 10.
• A traffic stop resulting in arrest for driving under suspension and warrant service was reported at Mill and Russell streets at 4:04 p.m. on May 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:07 p.m. on May 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 6:48 p.m. on May 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at South Ridge and Blakeslee roads at 8:03 p.m. on May 10.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 8:26 p.m. on May 10.
