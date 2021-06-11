GENEVA — An investigation into a hit-and-run accident on Austin Road is ongoing, according to the Geneva Police Department.
Capt. Justin Hammond said the incident took place in the afternoon on June 4.
The victim survived and is at home, as far as police know, Hammond said.
Hammond could not reveal any details of the investigation, he said.
The report will be released once the investigation is complete.
“Our officers ... have been working countless hours and investigating this to the fullest,” Hammond said.
