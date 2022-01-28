GENEVA — Geneva Police Chief Roger Wilt has resigned from his position, according to a press release prepared by Geneva Human Resource Director Tammy Caya.
“The city of Geneva is looking for a new police chief after receiving the resignation of Roger Wilt,” the release states.
Wilt has been with the department since 2004 and was appointed captain in 2019 and elevated to chief of police in 2020.
“Chief Wilt has had a great impact on the department during his 17-year tenure and he will be missed,” the release states.
“City Manger Joseph Varckette said he appreciates Chief Wilt’s many contributions to the department. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” he said.
The chief has agreed to stay on temporarily to work through the transition to a new chief.
“The city of Geneva will be accepting resumes for the position of police chief through Feb. 21 and anticipates having the position filled by early March,” the release states.
More information is available at the city’s website at www.genevaohio.gov.
An attempt to reach Wilt was unsuccessful.
