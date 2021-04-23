GENEVA — Plans are being made for Geneva High School’s graduation.
At a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night, Geneva Superintendent Eric Kujala said a parade is being planned for June 2 for graduates.
The parade’s route will run from Geneva Middle School to Geneva High School. Cars will start lining up at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 6, GHS Principal Douglas Wetherholt said in an email.
A senior picnic is being planned for after the parade, Wetherholt said.
Last year, GHS graduates had a car parade through the city, which was followed by graduation. Graduation ceremonies around the county were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is also bringing back another addition from last year’s ceremony, banners honoring graduates.
Currently, the district is taking applications for sponsors for the banners, according to the district’s website. There are expected to be around 25 banners, and sponsoring them costs $60.
Graduation itself is planned for June 5 at SPIRE. Kujala said.
Wetherholt said graduation is planned to take place outdoors in the stadium in order to accommodate the largest number of attendees. June 6 will serve as a rain date, he said.
Prom is scheduled for May 7.
