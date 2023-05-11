GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The village will host another series of meetings over the next 10 days, focusing on shoreline protection for four specific areas of the village.
The first meeting will take place on Friday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m., and will be focused on the Geneva Township Park and Old Lake Road areas. On May 13 at 11 a.m., there will be a meeting regarding the Jennie Munger Museum, North Putnam Drive area, and property owned by Renew Partners. A meeting for residents of the New Street and Buckeye Beach area will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 19, and the final meeting of this round will take place on May 20 at 11 a.m., for residents near Palmetto Beach.
The meetings will take place at village hall.
Village administrator Jeremy Shaffer said the meetings are made possible via a $95,000 grant from the Lake Erie Commission.
He said planning at the locations are all at different stages.
“What’s unique about this round of public meetings for these different project areas, is that three of the areas, we will have our coastal engineer involved in the discussion, to kind of give his thoughts on each of the project areas, and then get feedback from the public about what they may want and what shoreline protection looks like to them as we develop the projects further,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said he hopes plans for the Geneva Township Park/Old Lake Road shoreline protection will be ready to submit for permitting within the next couple months, which will be the focus of the upcoming meeting.
“The reason why is, we do have funding in place,” Shaffer said.
The village has $450,000 in state funding for the project, and has a pending request for additional U.S. EPA funds.
“So if they come through and fund, we’ll have all the funding for that,” Shaffer said. “So we want to get it moving into more of a pre-design and permitting stage, so it can be completed fairly quickly.”
The project would involve protecting the west side of Geneva Township Park, creating breakwalls in front of about eight homes west of the park, and creating a public area at the top of the hill and steps down to a landing at the park.
“So people can engage the water more, and push the protection out a little more from the shoreline,” Shaffer said.
About $100,000 in local government and private funding is expected to be contributed to the project, according to Shaffer.
The Jennie Munger Museum/North Putnam Drive meeting will take place on Saturday.
“They need emergency erosion [protection], of course, at Jennie Munger, and we’re trying to put it in place where we can maybe ... extend it clear down towards the state park,” Shaffer said.
Erosion is continuing to eat away at the shoreline behind the Jennie Munger Museum.
“Basically, there were three fences over the years there,” Shaffer said. “And all three fences have now fallen over.”
Village officials check on the site regularly, he said.
“I think it was last year, they put a fence up just to keep people away, a barrier, and that has recently fallen, here in the spring,” Shaffer said.
He said the village is projecting that erosion will threaten the foundation of the house within the next few years.
The state committed $75,000 in funding for erosion protection, but the funds have not yet been released, Shaffer said.
On May 19, the village will host a meeting focused on the New Street/Buckeye beach area.
“New Street needs protection, their Buckeye Beach has been washed away,” Shaffer said.
Three meetings have taken place already with landowners.
“We’re hoping that, this next meeting, we’ll move them forward to really get some concepts out of the engineer for them,” Shaffer said.
He hopes that meeting will get the group much closer to a pre-design and a budget.
The final meeting will focus on the Palmetto Beach area, located on the east side of the village.
Erosion is starting to threaten houses in the area.
“We’re still kind of in the discussion phases, about what this looks like, and what does ownership of this public space look like in the future,” Shaffer said.
The property was originally part of an association, but the association became defunct.
“There was acres of land in front, now we’re at the point where it’s just a few hundred feet in front of the homes that are there, so it’s starting to be an emergency erosion issue,” Shaffer said.
The plan is to get the project areas as close to the design/pre-engineer phase as possible, then start looking for funding, he said.
More meetings will take place throughout the summer.
“We’re going to stretch this [Lake Erie Commission grant] funding as long as we can, so we can get the most out of the money to be used for the engineers and public meetings and things, to build really good, quality projects,” Shaffer said.
