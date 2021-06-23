GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Heated words were exchanged at a Monday night meeting to discuss the future of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The meeting was caused by a provision in the Ohio Senate’s budget bill, which would place the lodge under control of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources if the bill becomes law. The provision was announced by State Sen. Sandra O’Brien in a June 9 press release.
In it, O’Brien said moving the lodge to state control would relieve a burden on county taxpayers.
“We’ve created a great public-private partnership with Delaware North, and I just hate to see big government take that over with no local control, because I think it’s going to hurt our community,” said Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Councilperson Don Woodward spoke out against the move. The village would not be what it is today without the lodge, he said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski attended the meeting, and started his comments by stating that he supports the lodge, and that tourism benefits the county. Transferring the lodge to state ownership would maintain the lodge’s appeal, and free the county of debt, Kozlowski said.
County Auditor David Thomas said there is approximately $13.6 million owed on construction of the lodge. An agreement states that the state will take possession of the lodge once it’s paid off, Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said that various concerns about the transfer of the lodge can be addressed in an agreement called for in the legislation.
“We’ve built a strong foundation, and the county isn’t going to pass this off unless we have assurances that things are going to happen the way we want them to happen at that facility,” Kozlowski said. He said the commissioners want certain funds that are raised at the lodge to stay here, rather than being sent into a communal fund, as a provision in the agreement.
Meeting attendees were concerned that the word “shall” in the Senate version of the budget would entitle the state to take possession of the lodge without an agreement.
The discussions on the lodge issue lasted more than an hour and a half, and near the end of the meeting, a number of potential solutions were proposed, including changing the word “shall” in the proposed legislation to “may,” which would mean the state would no longer automatically assume ownership of the lodge at the end of the year, having the state pay the construction debt, but keeping local control of the lodge and removing the language completely.
State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur was present at the meeting, and said she would convey the concerns to the conference committee members who are negotiating the final version of the budget bill.
One issue that was raised at the event was O’Brien’s long-term opposition to the lodge. In 2006, a legal fight between the then-commissioners and O’Brien, who was county auditor at the time, ended with a judge ordering O’Brien to follow the commissioners’ direction regarding the creation of two county accounts for the lodge.
Woodward criticized the provisions being added to the budget covertly.
“I think that’s the most infuriating thing,” Woodward said. “Everything that was done to build that lodge was done in daylight, in the public. We took the heat.”
Multiple people expressed concerns about prices being impacted by the state takeover.
Councilperson Matt Caudill said the state-run cabins to the west of the lodge cost $110 per night to rent, and the lodge’s cabins cost $499 for a very similar cabin.
“Just the revenue difference in the bed tax I think would be a huge difference, not to mention the quality of tourists,” Caudill said.
According to the ODNR website, the maximum rate that can be charged for a state-operated cabin is $190 per night for a cabin and $400 per night for a group cabin.
Woodward said there is a variety of options for people looking to spend the night in the village.
“That’s one of the nice things about Geneva-on-the-Lake, we’ve had something to offer for everybody, but until the lodge came along, we never had an upscale property,” Woodward said.
On Tuesday, O’Brien released a statement, saying the debt payments on the lodge are a lousy deal for county taxpayers.
“The lodge has been a financial drag to Ashtabula County finances from the beginning,” O’Brien said in the statement. “While benefiting few, it has only been a financial loss to the rest of the county.”
O’Brien said in the statement that the lodge will continue to draw guests after it transfers to state ownership, and it will save county taxpayers $1.3 million per year.
Geneva-on-the-Lake passed a resolution opposing transferring the lodge to state control. The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau and Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority also passed resolutions opposing it, according to a statement from the village.
