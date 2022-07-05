GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Strip was alive with music, motorcycles, fireworks, families, hot dogs and hamburgers Monday as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Street parking was full by 2 p.m. and parking lots filled up quickly. Police prohibited parking on the south side of Lake Road to keep traffic flowing in case of an emergency.
Parking options ranged from free, for those lucky to grab spaces early, to $10 at several lots in the heart of the Strip.
While tourists perused the shops and enjoyed summertime fare at one of the many stands and restaurants, the Geneva-on-the-Lake Fire Department worked to keep the 10 p.m. fireworks show safe.
The Smith family from North Kingsville spent the weekend camping at Indian Creek, listening to music, eating at Eddie’s Grill and riding a golf cart around the Strip.
“We really enjoyed the new golf cart path,” Jason Smith said.
Their 3-year-old son, Cole, liked the arcade games, he said.
Long lines gathered outside GOTL landmarks — Eddie’s Grill and Madsen’s Donuts.
Eddie’s Grill employee Caitlyn Jeppe, of Geneva, wore red, white and blue flowers in her hair.
“It’s my fourth season working here,” she said. “I love the people.”
Ruth Friend, of Ashland, said she’s met people from all over the world at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
“It’s interesting,” she said. “I met a guy that was from Germany.”
Madsen’s offered
donuts with red, white and blue sprinkles, as well as their usual fare of cream sticks, jelly donuts and old fashioned donuts to celebrate the holiday.
All of Madsen’s employees donned red, white and blue tie-dyed shirts.
Employee Hannah Costello, 16, of Geneva, said business has been steady, with cream sticks topping customers’ requests.
Jim Burger, of Youngstown, waited in a line that twisted from Madsen’s door out onto the sidewalk. He said his family comes to the village every year for the Fourth of July.
“We have to buy doughnuts to take home,” he said.
Helen Hall, of Strongsville, said Geneva-on-the-Lake is a great place to bring her dog and listen to live music at Sportsterz Bar and Grill.
“We were just here a few weeks ago and we decided to come back for the holiday,” she said.
Around the corner at Adventure Zone Family Fun Center, patrons rode go-karts, played putt-putt golf and rode the merry-go-round.
Come nightfall, crowds of people converged on the the Strip to watch the fireworks show, wrapping up the holiday weekend.
