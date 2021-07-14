GENEVA — City officials plan to move to the second stage of an energy audit that could help save money in energy costs.
Mark Havens, of Gardiner, an energy consulting company, gave a report to Geneva City Council regarding potential energy savings.
Havens said the company works on a “revenue neutral” program that includes investments by the city that are paid for by savings over a 10-year period.
The energy-based performance solution involves the creation of spread sheets to show officials where investments could bring long- and short-term savings and be more environmentally friendly.
Havens discussed the pressures on governments that include state and federal mandates, which are pushed down the line to lower governments, combined with aging infrastructure.
“We did a preliminary analysis of facilities,” Havens said. He said the next step would be a more detailed review of energy, water and other utility use in city buildings.
Some of the proposed savings could come with the switch form florescent to LED lights, the installation of networkable thermostats and replacement of rooftop HVAC equipment to name a few.
Another popular building improvement is air ionization through all HVAC units, which has been helpful in reducing the flow of virus through the air.
Havens said several of the items on the list could have American Rescue Plan Act funds applied to the investments. He said the initial cursory audit includes $790,000 in potential savings over a 10-year period.
Havens said the next step would be a letter of intent that generally includes no money changing hands directly unless all recommendations would not be accepted. He said that has never happened with the company, but would cost $24,500 if it did.
Havens said the company did a large project with Ashtabula County. He said the company does work all over northeastern Ohio.
Council members asked questions about renewable energy projects and the reality of the cost benefit analysis.
“Is it normal to look locally,” Councilman Robert Rosebrugh asked. Havens said the company tries to find local contractors.
Havens said the more detailed audit report would take 60 days to complete.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the city will soon enter into the letter of intent to complete the more detailed audit and then will evaluate the results and decide how to respond in the fall. He said the proposals could end up as budgetary items in the annual budget or ARPA funds used to leverage the basic budget.
In other business
• Council approved a conditional use permit for 46 North Broadway.
• Passed a resolution relating to a 1 percent raise for dispatchers and some related revenue items affecting the recent union agreement.
• Accepted a $700,000 bid from CIR for waterline replacement at South Nearing Circle and Beach Street.
• Planned a work session in August to review possible use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that have been cut almost in half from original projections.
• Negotiations continue with the police union.
• Varckette reported that water and sewer rate evaluations are being done as the five-year cycle is slated to end on Dec. 31 and sewer rates one year later.
