GENEVA — City officials are entering the second phase of a zoning review, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette said the process started this fall with a consultant recommending certain changes to the zoning ordinances that have been mostly untouched for many years.
Geneva Zoning Administrator Nick Dunlap said there have been some minor revisions, but a full-scale review has not occurred since 1992.
Dunlap said there are a lot of philosophy changes that occur over time for zoning of municipalities and putting some of those changes into the actual zoning work can be helpful for the city.
“Getting a [revised] code in place will allow us to take advantage of some of those new philosophies,” he said.
Some of the likely changes will include more areas zoned for multi-use instead of just one purpose.
Varckette said the four-phase process should be completed by late October or early November if things go well. He said the second phase involves re-writing zoning texts and amending maps.
The second phase is scheduled to be completed by late April or May at which time council and the public will have a chance to have input into the process.
The third phase will include the development of amendments and another phase of council and public review before the fourth phase which could be final approval by council late in the year, Varckete said.
“You want to make sure your policy and codes are up to date and reflect the philosophy on present development,” he said.
Varckette said the review can be helpful in figuring out what areas of a city may be ready for development and how to make that happen.
