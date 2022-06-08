GENEVA — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a truck late Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Maple Street and South Broadway (Route 534).
Jason Wichert, 40, of Geneva was driving a motorcycle northbound on South Broadway, when a pick-up truck driven by Jose Becerra, 53, of Ashtabula, who was eastbound on West Maple Street, stopped at the stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
As Wichert approached the intersection, Becerra pulled out in front of Wichert, who then struck the truck, according to reports.
Wichert, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off the motorcycle, according to OHP reports.
Wichert suffered serious injuries and was transported to UH Geneva Medical Center, where he was flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital.
Becerra, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
OHP Sgt. Aaron Belcher said alcohol or drugs were not a factor for either party involved in the crash.
Typically, motorcycle crashes peak in the summer.
According to the OHP, in 2021, motorcycle deaths in Ohio increased by 55 percent.
There were more than 4,000 motorcycle-related crashes in Ohio in 2021, in which more than 200 people were killed.
Of those, 166 were not wearing a helmet, according to the Highway Patrol.
Motorists should remember to give motorcyclists a full lane of travel, look for motorcyclists on the highway, at intersections, and any time while changing lanes.
Drivers should always leave plenty of space between their vehicle and any motorcyclists driving in front of them.
