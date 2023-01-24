SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus Council 5286 is sponsoring a Free-Throw Contest in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John School, 7911 Depot Road.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14 from St. John Ashtabula, Geneva, and Madison school areas. Age eligibility is to be determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan 1, according to a news release.
All winners will move on to district, regional and state competitions. For more information, call Mark Kahanca at 440-470-8361.
