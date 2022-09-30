GENEVA — The Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus presented a check to Broadmoor School in Lake County as part of its K of C Measure-Up Campaign.
This gift will help to finance communication devices for students with speech challenges, Principal Lisa DeRosa said in a prepared statement.
Nick Ferrante has chaired Measure Up for many years. Paul Wadowick coordinates for a group of Knights to make a personal delivery.
The Piovarchy family generously allowed the Knights to collect at their Giant Eagle grocery stores in Ashtabula and Geneva, according to the press release.
Knights manned the donation stations for 36 hours over three days and collected a $4,200 this year, which exceeded expectations.
The money will be distributed to people with special needs at Broadmoor School and Special Olympics of Ashtabula County, the release stated.
