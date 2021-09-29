Geneva looks for local control in lodge contract

GENEVA – City Council approved a resolution supporting local control of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake and other significant issues connected to the lodge’s transition to state control, on Monday evening during a regular meeting.
The transition of the lodge from county to state control was included in the state budget process earlier this year. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was directed to enter into an agreement with Ashtabula County by the end of the year to take control of the lodge. The county would receive a payment of up to almost $14 million in return. A variety of opinions have been shared by area government bodies and businesses.
The resolution acted on by Geneva Council was created by a group of area government and business leaders and approved by Geneva City Council and several other government entities.
The resolution calls for the continued local control of the lodge, through the Ashtabula County Conventions and Facilities Authority, and that it continue to be funded through bed tax revenue, that Delaware North Companies be allowed to continue operating the lodge under the current contract, that debt reduction is a function of good government and the importance of Ashtabula County stakeholders having decision making power in the future of the lodge.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette was in the group that created the resolution and asked council if they would approve it to emphasis the importance of local control in the lodge’s future. He emphasized the importance of input into the new contract with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, that will control the facility, which is scheduled to become official in January.
The resolution was passed unanimously by council.
In other business
• City Council passed a resolution authorizing Varckette to put in a final application for a $350,000 grant and a $300,000 loan from the Ohio Public Works State Capital Improvement and or Local Transportation Improvement programs for the West Main project that will cost an estimated $6.8 million with the city coming up with $3 million.
• Varckette said the announcement of a new fire chief is expected to occur later in the week.
• Discussions on the use of $310,954 in American Rescue Plans are on-going Varckette said.
• Council announced trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
• Geneva resident Bill Baker asked council to review options as far as issues at Kiwanis Park. He said there are people at the park early in the morning that carry much of their possessions and expressed concerns regarding the look of the property as well.
Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths said it would be a good time to interact with the Geneva Kiwanis Club to see if they need assistance in the operation of the park. He said a clean up day was held there in the spring.
“They [the Kiwanis Club] were super open to help,” he said.
• Varckette asked council to plan for a one-year water contract to get the water and sewer rates on a five-year schedule after 2022.
• Council has scheduled an 8 a.m. Oct. 22 finance committee meeting to review the budget before putting it up for a first reading at the Oct. 24 meeting, Varckette said. He said this would allow three readings and a 30-day waiting period so the budget could be official by Jan. 1.
“To me it is the most important meeting of the year,” Councilman William Buskirk said.
Geneva Council Chairman Philip Cordova agreed.
“It is very enlightening. It opens our eyes to the needs of the city and the limited resources we have [to fulfill them],” he said.
