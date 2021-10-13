GENEVA — Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette proposed a water rate increase for a one-year period during a city council meeting on Monday.
“With the five-year cycle of water rates ending at the end of 2021, I am proposing a single-year rate adjustment for 2022. In doing so, this will align the five-year rate cycles of both water and sewer on the same five-year time frame starting in 2023,” Varckette stated in a written report to council.
The proposal would raise rates on 100 cubic feet of water from $7.35 to $7.66 for the first 69 cubic feet of water and from $4.14 to $4.31 for all usage over 69 cubic feet of water.
“This adjustment, which has taken into consideration current, historical and projected data, is consistent with the adjustments of the past five year cycle,” he said. “It is keeping in line with basic costs of doing business.”
Varckette said said legislation will be prepared regarding the proposed rate increase and could be on the agenda by the next council meeting.
In other business:
• Varckette reported that a new five-year lease agreement with the Geneva Area Grape Jamboree, Inc., is being prepared by the city solicitor and would include a second building for Jamboree needs on the site of city-owned property. The new lease would include the existing structure and the one to be built.
• A Jamboree room rental contract, expiring in Dec. 31 and the Harpersfield Township fire contract, which also expires on Dec. 31 will be reviewed.
• The city has decided to escrow a NOPEC Energized Community Grant from 2021, worth $13,761, into 2022 allowing the city to have a cumulative pooled amount of $47,080 available for a to-be-determined energy efficiency project in the future, Varckette reported.
• City officials are reviewing zoning codes that need to be addressed periodically.
